Revised opening hours for tax administration offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is informing the public that effective Monday, August 24, 2020 its business hours have been adjusted in response to the revised nightly curfew time of 7: 00 pm in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and St Thomas, announced by the prime minister last week.

As at Monday, August 24, 2020 all Tax Offices in the affected areas, as well as the Stamp Office, will now open to the public from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm (Mondays to Fridays). All TAJ business offices, including the corporate office, will now close at 4:00 pm (Monday-Fridays).

Additionally, the Morant Bay Tax Office remains closed, in keeping with Government's community quarantine currently in effect in that area.

The TAJ stated in a release that it will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines, as the Government continues in its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“This means that:

1 - Staff in Tax Offices will continue to work in protective gear

2 - Increased cleaning and sterilising of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

3 - Hand sanitisation regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ's operations

4 - Mandatory wearing of masks.

“Taxpayers are advised to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our Tax Offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet.

“Persons are being reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of property tax, traffic tickets, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee and driver's licence renewal fee,” the TAJ release informed.