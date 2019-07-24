RGD going digital

THE Registrar General's Department (RGD) is about to commence the digitisation of its business processes.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Mike Henry told the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 16) that a key step in this direction will be the implementation of an image management system that provides digital images of records, which can be viewed and used in various other forms.

“The software supporting the system is Web-based and it is the means by which images are scanned and indexed, and documents used to populate the agency's electronic database,” Henry said in his contribution to the current Sectoral Debate.

“While it is currently in use to a limited extent, the plan is to expand same to encompass the over seven million manual records now in existence at the RGD, which are to be linked to the digitisation process,” the minister added.

He said that this will result in greater efficiency in satisfying customers, as well as in bolstering the security checking features in relation to the records, and reducing storage costs in the long run.

Henry pointed out that to improve the services of the agency, a complaints management system has been implemented in the call centre. This system tracks complaints with a view to identifying weaknesses which can be eliminated and/or improved.

“It is a way of receiving feedback from customers and a necessary tool, which assists in devising actions to achieve improvements. The upgrade of this system has been completed and will be relaunched by September 2019,” Henry said.

The minister stated that another major initiative on the horizon for the RGD is the electronic production system. This will involve the evolution of the current Birth, Death and Marriage System (BDMS). The BDMS currently processes customer applications to produce printed certificates.

The system will be modified to include image management, eliminating the need for physical vital records when processing applications.

The record will no longer be required to leave the vault, and the verification of information keyed will be by way of the “type on pop” methodology. A prototype is being worked on and the applicable documentation is being prepared for the agency's approval.