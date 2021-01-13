RUBiS continues renovations to islandwide network, reopens Old Harbour road station

RUBiS' recent reopening of its Old Harbour Road Service Station in St Catherine, is part of continued islandwide upgrades of its service stations. RUBiS Gore Terrace on Constant Spring Road in Kingston as well as Four Paths and Spalding service stations in Clarendon are also undergoing upgrades.

The company has indicated that renovations at these locations are in keeping with global fuel standards that benefit end users through technological innovation, which provide First-World management systems, prevent product losses and protect the environment. Such innovation includes RUBiS' Automatic Tank Gauging (ATG) system, now in operation at the Old Harbour Road site.

RUBiS Retail Manager Wayne Wright said that faster service and a cleaner, safer environment for consumers are among the reasons behind the service upgrades and the integration of new technology at its sites.

“We provide a holistic experience for our customers. With this new system, customers receive faster service,” Wright said.

“Previously our dealers had to use a manual dipstick to check fuel levels in between shifts, a process that usually took 15 to 20 minutes and involved shutting down the service station during that time. The time has been drastically reduced to five minutes and does not require the service station to shut down,” Wright stated.

He noted that the company's retail operations place great emphasis on maintaining a high standard of service excellence and operational efficiency across all of its locations.

“RUBiS places a lot of emphasis on aesthetics, safety, quality control, distribution and management systems at all of its service stations. RUBiS prides itself on providing great opportunities for local business people with an interest in providing premium customer service and employment for community members. Our systems are stringent but allow for better control, and safer sites for our dealers and customers,” he added.

Remote access and robust checks and balancing mechanisms are added benefits of RUBiS' ATG system. Features such as double-walled underground tanks, modern multi-product dispensers equipped with smart fuel controllers are other safety features at RUBiS' upgraded service stations.

The Old Harbour Road location, which was closed from March through December, follows recent upgrades to the entire site including fuel tanks, forecourt, convenience store, administrative offices, air pump and space allocated for an Automated Banking Machine (ABM); as well as staff training.

According to Wright, the company is well advanced in its upgrades with a target of five sites per year.

“We are excited to reopen the Old Harbour Road location as it is on a main thoroughfare that serves thousands of customers who traverse the south coast via St Catherine; as well as residents of neighbouring communities such as Syndenham, Willodene, Leiba Gardens, Inswoood, Featherbed Lane, Homestead, and others. In addition, we have upgraded the convenience store to our Ultra Shop model, which is part of our global modernisation programme to provide more products and services to customers,” Wright said.

The Four Paths site was reopened in late December with Spalding on schedule to be reopened by mid-January of 2021, with Gore Terrace to follow.