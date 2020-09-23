Sagicor Bank launches online account opening for customers

Sagicor Bank this week launched a new channel to facilitate online opening for accounts of new and existing customers, enabling them to open savings accounts without having to physically visit a branch location.

The bank said that the move outside of the stipulated novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols is a direct response to the market— indicating the financial institution's commitment to giving Jamaicans greater opportunities to access the sector.

“As the world navigates the global health pandemic, Sagicor Bank continues to innovate and introduce ideas that will ensure the safety of our clients and team members, as we conduct business. This portal will allow clients the opportunity to have a Sagicor Bank account within 48 hours of submitting an application,” said Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sagicor Bank, in a release earlier this week.

“It simplifies the account opening process and gives clients an opportunity to conduct business at their own convenience,” she added.

Johnson Cunningham said that in addition to providing convenient services to clients, this initiative will help the bank to achieve its objective of limiting in-branch interactions, in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

The process, she explained, “will see clients completing an application form on the website and uploading their required documents to supplement the application”.

“Following verification, a virtual meeting will be scheduled with the client via a videoconferencing platform. A branch visit will only be required for clients to collect their debit cards,” the release said.