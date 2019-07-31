Sagicor Group reports good first half-yearly results

Sagicor Group is reporting a net profit of $7.13 billion for the first half of the year, which was generated from total revenues of $42.59 billion.

Profit attributed to stockholders increased by 21 per cent, while revenues grew by 33 per cent.

In its half-yearly financials, which was released at a news conference at its New Kingston head office yesterday, Group President/Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Zacca explained that the positive results included impairment charges on Government of Barbados and other bonds.

He pointed out that excluding credit loss charge and the impact of new subsidiaries, normal revenue would have grown by 22 per cent. Administration expenses were higher than prior year by 15 per cent, out of this nine per cent is due to consolidation of subsidiaries added in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting increments to salaries and higher payments related costs.

There were other factors, which influenced the outcome for the period. These include the fluctuating rate of the Jamaican dollar to the US dollar, which reached a decline of 5.5 per cent in April compared to the rate at December 2018, which by June bounced back to a 2.9 per cent decline.

The group picked up both realised trading gains and unrealised revaluation gains for higher US dollar positions.

Market capitalisation of the group at June 2019 was $222.62 billion, up 43 per cent or $67.18 billion when compared to December last year. Total assets of the Group were $424.98 billion, up eight per cent from the December 2018 amount of $394.13 billion, while managed funds of $402.95 billion grew by nine per cent.

Total assets under management, as at June 2019, including Group Assets on balance sheet, Pension Funds' assets managed on behalf of clients and Sagicor Sigma Global Funds (Unit Trusts) and other managed funds, were $827.93 billion, an eight per cent increase over the December 2018 amount of $763.67 billion.

Individual Insurance

The Individual Life segment posted net profit of $2.15 billion, 13 per cent lower than 2018. The insurance arm produced higher new sales in 2019 and earned premiums, which accounted for the largest portion of revenue. There were also large realised capital gains. Meanwhile, the increase in Actuarial Liabilities was higher than prior year mainly due to rising bond prices in the USA and releases of Actuarial Liabilities from experience gains in 2019 were much lower than those in 2018.

Employee Benefits

The Employee Benefits Division produced profits of $2.22 billion, being 14 per cent more than in 2018, driven mainly by the performance of the annuities line. While new sales from group health insurance were slower than expected, sales from annuities were much better. Overall there was a four per cent growth in annualised new premium income. The insurance claims experience was also higher than in 2018.

Commercial Banking

Sagicor Bank continued to show excellent growth in all channels and contributed net profits of $1.04 billion for the current period, much improved over the $772.25 million recorded in 2018. These profits were produced from revenues of $6.36 billion, which were 18 per cent more than prior year.

Total assets of $132.08 billion reflected a seven per cent growth since December 2018.

The loans book of $72.71 billion grew by 5 per cent and customer deposits of $101.07 billion were up 10 per cent for the period. The annualised return on equity for the bank was 10 per cent. Investment Banking Sagicor Investments showed very strong profitability during period, contributing $1.15 billion to the group.

The bank closed a number of corporate financing deals during the period. The bank also generated large trading gains and skillfully managed its foreign currency assets and liabilities to benefit from the fluctuating parity of the Jamaican dollar to the US dollar. The annualised return on equity for this entity was 19 per cent.

New initiatives

Zacca disclosed that a number of new initiatives are on the horizon for the group such as completing the acquisition of Advantage General, which is being purchased from National Commercial Bank, as well as a number of new products coming from the insurance and banking arms.

“Focus is being given to the micro, small and medium enterprises, as Sagicor and its subsidiaries will be targeting these business operators moving forward,” Zacca said.