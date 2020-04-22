Sagicor Group tweaks 2020 investment strategy because of COVID-19

Sagicor Group Jamaica has revised its investment strategy for this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the conglomerate becoming more conservative in its investment plans for 2020.

Sagicor President and CEO Chris Zacca, who made the disclosure in response to questions from the Jamaica Observer last week, announced that investment in infrastructure is no longer the primary investment focus for 2020, as detailed in its just-released 2019 annual report. In its 2020 outlook contained in its 2019 annual report, Sagicor reported, “the improvement in the Government of Jamaica's fiscal position has created space for higher levels of capital expenditure, mostly geared towards infrastructure”.

However, Zacca declared the 2020 outlook is “under review and evaluation. While we did say that the focus this year would be on infrastructure, ie real estate and hard assets to try to diversify our portfolio, but frankly at this time we would have to be circumspect” .

According to the Sagicor Jamaica boss, “clearly we would look for investment that would be extremely attractive rather than going ahead with all the plans that we had; in other words right now we will be much more conservative and ensure that we have capital that is more liquid”.

CONSERVATIVE INVESTMENT STRATEGY

He was quick to make the point that Sagicor is always looking for investments that will give a good return on equity and allow the company to grow, but emphasised that the focus now is more conservative and on assets that are more liquid and easily tradable.

Zacca underscored that Sagicor is not giving up on investment in infrastructure but is now more cautious about such investments, given the COVID-19 concerns and the resultant economic downturn which is now manifesting. He pointed out that Sagicor is continuing its investment in real estate, making reference to its upscale townhouse Starlight development in upper St Andrew.

He explained that Sagicor has now completed its Millennium Mall real estate development in May Pen, Clarendon, where business tenants have moved in and additional tenants being signed on occupancy in the development which is already a successful real estate venture.

LOAN AND MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE

Turning to the issue of borrowers, Zacca emphasised that Sagicor is cognisant of the hard times being experienced by some of its clients who have outstanding retail loans and mortgages. He has promised help, but on a case by case basis.

Zacca highlighted that help will be provided to customers who exhibit a genuine need. He said Sagicor is willing to be flexible with these customers, making the point that the flexibility will not be a blanket type but on a needs basis.

Zacca pointed out that front line staff have already been notified to reach out to needy customers on a needs basis. He said the financial group will be exercising flexibility with needy customers for a period of three to six months, without going into much detail about the referenced flexibility.