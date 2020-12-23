Salada profits drop on lower domestic sales

Despite revenue declining by a marginal four per cent to $1.07 billion, Salada Foods Jamaica Limited recorded a 22 per cent drop in net profit to $110.49 million as domestic sales fell by 11 per cent which was compounded by a higher cost of sales.

The company, which specialises in instant manufactured coffee, had a difficult year as the firm contended with the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Salada made up for this decline through higher exports which grew by 26 per cent to $200 million as demand for teas and instant coffee products grows from North America.

Salada's gross profit fell by 18 per cent to $295.3 million as cost of sales rose by three per cent to $772.6 million. The main driver of this increased costs came from a 29 per cent increase in outsourcing to $73.6 million and raw materials which now cost $492.7 million.

Raw material costs have risen by 17 per cent since the record breaking 2018 financial year (FY) where Salada posted its highest net profit to date and 40 per cent since the 2017 FY which was $355.3 million. This was the last time Salada used exclusively imported coffee beans before it started using 10 per cent local coffee in its blend under the phased structure of the Jamaica Agricultural Regulatory Authority (JACRA) Regulations.

Although operating expenses fell by nine per cent to $181.4 million, operating profit fell by 25 per cent to $113.9 million. Even with higher other income, lower taxes and finance costs, Salada's bottom line fell to its lowest within three years with earnings per share coming up to $1.06 compared to $1.37. Total assets fell by six per cent to $1.12 billion while total liabilities and shareholders equity fell by six and nine per cent, respectively, to $957.1 million and $164.4 million.

Since the Supreme Court's judgement against its leave for judicial review on the JACRA waiver, Salada has indicated that it won't be considering to take any further legal action and intends to comply with the new standard which will require 30 per cent local coffee in their instant coffee mix. Salada has mentioned that this new requirement will significantly impact costs and the flavour profile of its products.

In spite of this, Chairman Patrick Williams highlighted that Salada will remain committed to change as it adapts to the hostile regulatory environment. Salada paid out a $51.9 million dividend earlier this month despite the judgement.