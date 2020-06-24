Sales coaching: Are sales managers any good at this function?

Most organisations are not sure about the amount of time their sales leader should spend coaching. As such they have them caught up in overseeing operational activities and focusing very little time on what matters the most coaching their sales people to be much better at getting the results.

A lot has been said about sales coaching because of the impact the lack of good sales coaching has on the numbers.

Most sales managers believe that they are relatively good at coaching when, in reality, most of them are very ineffective. Why?

First, let us look at what is required for effective coaching. Some of it is tangible and measurable, while some is not.

Effective sales coaching requires:

• great listening skills

• great questioning skills

• no need for approval

• that the sales coach not be too trusting

• no assuming

• a strong grasp of the sales process

• common sense sales strategy

• large mastery of appropriate sales tactics

• debriefing skills

• role-playing skills

• confidence

These skills are all interdependent, so even if a manager possesses many of these skills, lacking even one or two would render their coaching ineffective at best. For example, what if a sales manager owned the entire list except for role-playing skills? They would never be able to demonstrate the best practice required.

If they owned the entire list except the company did not have a formal sales process (Think Grow Lead assessment data reveal that 91 per cent of companies in the Caribbean lack a structured sale process), it would be difficult for them to put the scenario into the proper context of time (when it should happen) and space (where it should happen).

If they owned the entire list except for mastery of sales tactics, it would be exceedingly difficult to discuss how it should happen.

If they owned the entire list except for debriefing skills, it would be incredibly challenging for them to identify the underlying problem behind the issue at hand.

Experience shows that most sales managers lack most of the skills on the list.

The second part of the coaching equation is frequency.

Salespeople need to be coached daily. Most sales managers only provide coaching as required, because they are either poor at it or are caught up in operational issues and do not have time to coach their team.

The third part of the equation is consistency. The coaching process should be the same each time you coach a salesperson.

You want your salespeople to be comfortable with this process.

The fourth part of the equation is the credibility factor. Salespeople must trust you, respect you, and have a good relationship with you. If any of that is missing, you'll have a much more difficult time getting salespeople to have faith that your coaching is on the mark.

Finally, the last part of the equation is accountability. Sales managers must hold salespeople accountable for implementing the lessons learnt in each coaching session.

How effectively are you at coaching your salespeople?

Now is the best time to have your sales leaders trained in the art and science of effective sales coaching.

Duane Lue-Fung is an award-winning entrepreneur and is the founder & chairman of the Caribbean's #1 sales development company, Think Grow Lead. For more insights on sales training, sales recruiting and sales outsourcing please visit TGL's website. www.tgltrainers.com/ www.tglsalesschool.com or e-mail me your comments at topsalesguruja@gmail.com