Sandals continues unprecedented Barbados expansion

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) last week opened another 50 of the most over-the-top luxury suites in Barbados, bringing to 552 the total number of rooms and suites offered by the resort chain and establishing it as the largest operating resort in that country.

This development represents the third major expansion project undertaken in Barbados by the world's leading luxury included company in its four years of operation in that Eastern Caribbean nation.

On Monday, the company explained in a news release that construction started shortly after Sandals Royal Barbados welcomed its first guests in December 2017.

“With the race on to be ready in time for the key winter season, the 50 suites were constructed in record time and saw the first guests check in on Thursday, November 15,” Sandals said.

“This is a great country with wonderful people,” said Sandals Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “We have achieved growth and expansion at an unprecedented pace. This has been for us a most enjoyable experience and we are proud to join the hard- working hotel community that has been on the front line for so many years taking Barbados to the world and driving the services that the country has to offer. It demonstrates what great things can be achieved when all parties work together as a team, with mutual respect, toward a common goal.”

Pointing out that Sandals Royal Barbados and Sandals Barbados have been experiencing almost full occupancy levels all year long, the resort chain noted that both properties “offer every luxury one can imagine when dreaming of a top Caribbean vacation, and are shining examples of what the future of Caribbean resort lifestyle can be like”.

“Guests from all over the world are wowed not only by the gourmet dining experience they enjoy at 17 of the most diverse and finest restaurants, there are rooftop bars with infinity pools, a bowling alley, gracefully winding river swim-up suites, the largest and most luxurious spas with state-of-the-art fitness centres, romantic soaking tubs on every balcony complimenting exquisite and spacious bathrooms, a cutting-edge games and entertainment centre, live performances from local artistes and a variety of water and land sports including PADI-certified scuba diving,” the resort group said.

It added that butler suite guests can “enjoy the exclusive and unmatched service” offered by its team of highly trained butlers from the Exclusive Guild of Professional English Butlers, or they can simply relax on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean.

Sandals said that its extraordinary journey with Barbados started in January 2014 when the company acquired the iconic Casuarina Hotel and overnight branded it Sandals Barbados. The hotel was completely gutted, with all electrical and plumbing replaced, and a team of exterior and interior designers brought in to transform it into Sandals Barbados — an award-winning hotel that has been named the Caribbean's Leading Resort four years in a row at the World Travel Awards.

“Our second and most modern resort to date, Sandals Royal Barbados, was launched in December 2017 and barely had the first guests settled in that work was already underway on a further 50 suites, completed just last week,” the company added.

Stewart said the company could not be more excited about its relationship with Barbados and lauded the support and contribution Sandals has received from the Barbadian.

“We are extremely proud that every one of these developments and modernisation efforts were executed by the finest professionals from Barbados; from the contractors who built and finished the resorts to the nearly 1,200 local team members who have been trained to the highest levels of service and are now running the operations of the resorts, and who themselves are now training the next generation of our Sandals family,” he said.

“We have seen the enhancements made, and that are being made, and we have every confidence in the future of Barbados,” added Stewart, who is also chairman of this newspaper.

Sandals said it has so far invested over US$370 million in the four years it has operated in Barbados, and now has its sights set on breaking ground early next year on the US$400-million Beaches family resort in Heywoods. That resort will add 532 keys, including several stunning two-, three- and four-bedroom suites, offering the greatest comfort for families, and essentially adding over 600 high-end rooms to the island's room stock.

“The new Beaches Resort will position Barbados as one of the world's most sought- after destinations for family vacations, with amazing inclusions such as a spectacular water park boasting a six-foot surf simulator and water slides. There will be zip-lines, an eight-lane bowling alley, an 80-seat movie theatre and a train that runs throughout the entire resort. There will be nightclubs for teens and adults as well as basketball and tennis courts,” the Sandals release stated.

The new Beaches Resort will accommodate 1,850 people at capacity, and will have a significant impact on airlift and flights into Barbados from North America, Europe and South America. It will also provide additional employment for some 1,000 highly trained Barbadians.

“Sandals is proud to support the efforts of the existing hotel community in Barbados, and can assure all stakeholders that we will work tirelessly on all fronts to see that Barbados succeeds in all its efforts to bring the world to its shores,” the company said.