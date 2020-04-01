Sandals Resorts closes amidst COVID-19

THE Caribbean's popular all-inclusive resort chain, Sandals and Beaches Resorts, has announced the temporary closure of its hotels in response to the impacts of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Citing travel restrictions, flight cancellations and the current global health crisis among some of its reasons for temporary shutdown of operations, the operators of one of the Caribbean's top tourist resorts have expressed that they hope that the closure will be short-lived and they will be able to cater to guests soon.

It has been indicated by management that closures may last up until May.

The resort chain said none of its 15 Sandals resorts nor three Beaches properties would accept any guest arrivals past March 23.

Chairman of Sandals Resorts Gordon “Butch” Stewart, in announcing the closure, said it was a difficult but very relevant decision giving the ongoing impacts of the virus.

“Recent global travel warnings, coupled with airline carrier cancellations, have compelled us to make the difficult decision to close all Sandals and Beaches Resorts from the period of March 30 to May 15— therefore, we will not be able to accept new arrivals as of March 23,” he said.

He, however, assured guests that at the resumption of regular business, there needs to be no worry or anxieties about future reservations as the committed and proactive staff will be there to provide assistance.

“Our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans. We will take this time to make further enhancements to our resorts, so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve. When the time is right, you can trust us to be here, ready to welcome you back with open arms and a warm smile,” he said.

The popular hotel is an all-inclusive, luxury resort chain which operates 19 properties across seven Caribbean islands namely: Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The resort, which prides itself on being touted as one of the Caribbean's undisputed leaders of vacation experiences, isn't the only hotel chain affected by the coronavirus as in the past weeks several other hotels in Jamaica and across the region have also announced temporary closures as they seek to contain the impacts and spread of the deadly pandemic.