Major Sandals Whitehouse upgrade

The Caribbean's leading hotel chain, Sandals Resorts International, is embarking on a multimillion-dollar renovation at its Sandals South Coast (Sandals Whitehouse) property.

The design of the new look resort, set to début this December, was unveiled on Monday in the international travel trade.

A report in Hotels News Source said guests can expect a new era for the resort company with the addition of the world's first-ever Swim-up Rondoval Suites, positioned on a 17,040 sq ft pool oasis and a completely reimagined 112-room Dutch Village.

According to the report, guests will have direct access to two new expansive swim-up pools, and a wedding venue to adorn the garden in the resort's Italian Village.

The Rondoval design was first introduced at Sandals Grande Antigua, followed by Sandals Grande St Lucian, Sandals Grenada, and Sandals Royal Barbados. Sandals South Coast will now set another milestone with the first-ever Swim-Up Rondoval Suites.

“Designed to be a luxurious haven tucked away from the world's path, the 20 Swim-up Rondoval Suites will measure an impressive 22 feet in diameter with 20-foot conical ceilings. This added feature will bring guests closer to the water than ever before,” Hotels News Source said.

“Suites will feature private plunge pools ornamented with Italian glass-clad fountains and Indonesian limestone. Hallmarks of the innovation include access to a zero-entry 17,040 sq ft pool — the longest pool in the Western Hemisphere — a scalloped Tranquility Soaking Tub for two and a cozy indoor wicker swing with scenic outdoor views,” the report added.

The publication also reported that furnishings will be custom-made from across the globe, bathrooms will boast a suspended stone vanity with a Hollywood lit mirror, and outdoors, contemporary lounge furnishings will complete the private coral sundeck. Couples will enjoy the attentive pampering of a personal butler, trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers, offering complete exclusivity throughout their stay.

“Further exceeding expectations of next-generation leisure travellers, the resort's Dutch Village will undergo a complete renovation, setting the scene for modern relaxation inspired by the sea,” Hotels News Source reported. “The fully reimagined suites will be a nod to the water's natural beauty with a light blue and neutral colour scheme.”

“The 112-room village, comprised of 16 Butler Elite suites and 96 Club and Luxury Level rooms, will include indoor free-standing tubs and showers, outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two, and swim-up access from a private pool for select categories.”

“Our goal is to exceed expectations time and time again, and the new Sandals South Coast will do that and more. We can't wait for our guests to experience these new, luxurious innovations,” the publication quotes Sandals Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who is also the owner of the Jamaica Observer.

He added that Sandals South Coast is one of the most beautiful destinations in Jamaica, and pointed out that the resort, which is nestled within a lush 500-acre nature preserve along crystal blue waters, was his company's inspiration for this incredibly expansive project.

“The planned enhancements will join the resort's already cutting-edge architectural design features, such as the lavish Over-the-Water Bungalows, Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel, and an overwater bar offering 360-degree views of the ocean,” Hotels News Source reported.

Sandals South Coast will reopen on October 1, 2020 and the Swim-Up Rondoval Suites and renovated Dutch Village suites are now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning December 10, 2020.