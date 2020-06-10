Sangster International Airport implements new operating protocols for reopening of borders

MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), the operator of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, has been implementing elevated safety protocols covering communication, screening and sanitisation to meet the reopening of the country's borders.

Jamaica's borders, which has been closed since March to deal with the COVID– 19 pandemic, have been opened for the repatriation of nationals as of June 1, while international travellers will be welcomed on June 15.

“We have been in preparation mode to ensure the health and safety of all airport users as we plan for the reopening of borders,” stated Shane Munroe, chief executive officer of MBJ Airports Limited.

The following protocols will guide the operation and use of the airport:

CAPACITY CONTROL:

– Temporarily limiting access to the departure terminal to ticketed passengers, airport employees, and individuals conducting authorised business at the airport. Passengers requiring special assistance are permitted no more than two individuals (not travelling) to assist with access. This initiative seeks to ensure physical distancing and queue management in the terminal.

CLEANING AND SANITISATION:

– Installation of hand sanitising stations throughout the terminal for passengers and staff.

– Frequent sanitation of touchpoints and after each use for some items.

– Increased frequency of cleaning & maintenance of air– conditioning systems & terminal in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) recommendations.

– Strict hygiene guidelines for staff enforced in keeping with the MoHW recommendations.

– Stakeholders required to sanitise their areas regularly, using prescribed cleaning agents set by the MoHW.

TEMPERATURE CHECKS:

– Thermal scanning and monitoring of all arriving passengers will be conducted by MoHW personnel.

– Airport staff will be screened by way of temperature checks to gain terminal access.

PASSENGER PROCESSING:

– All passengers are required to wear a mask during the departures and arrivals process.

– All airport staff interfacing with the travelling public must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as per standard health protocols.

– Plexiglass protective barriers are installed to minimide direct contact between passengers and staff at check-in, boarding and other processing counters throughout the terminal.

TOUCHLESS TECHNOLOGY:

To increase efficiency and reduce contact:

– Passengers are encouraged to use their electronic devices to check– in online and use digital boarding passes at the airport.

– Arriving passengers are encouraged to complete the immigration & customs forms online at www.enterjamaica.com.

– The use of contactless card readers will be encouraged among commercial operators in facilitating monetary transactions.

SIGNAGE AND ANNOUNCEMENTS:

– Signage, announcements, stanchions and floor markings displayed throughout the terminal indicating the required health and safety recommendations.

– Terminal entry requirements communicated through signage on building entry doors and social media platforms.

FOOD COURT, DUTY FREE

– Updated food and beverage protocols with prioritisation of single– use disposable products to minimise passenger touch points.

– Reduction in available seats for dining to minimise crowding and encourage physical distancing.