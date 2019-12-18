Saudi Aramco share posts first drop since listing

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — Saudi Aramco shares posted the first drop yesterday after five days of listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul, but its valuation stayed above the sensitive US$2-trillion mark.

The energy giant was listed on Tadawul on December 11 following the world's largest initial public offering (IPO) and continued to rise since then, before edging down slightly at close on Tuesday.

Aramco shares closed Tuesday trading at 37.75 riyals (US$10), down 0.25 riyals or 0.66 per cent on the day, but the stock remains 18 per cent higher than the IPO price of 32 riyals.

The market value of the world's largest listed firm still remained slightly above US$2 trillion, a figure de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sought when he first floated the sale almost four years ago.

Saudi authorities sold 1.5 per cent of Aramco in the IPO, raising US$25.6 billion and surpassing China's Alibaba stock sale as the largest in the world.

Aramco shares rose the maximum allowed 10 per cent on the debut trading day and elevated its valuation briefly above the US$2-trillion mark the day after.

It consolidated its valuation above US$2 trillion in the following days.

Aramco has guaranteed that it will distribute dividends of at least US$75 billion every year until 2024.

The company also said on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of 17 per cent of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for nearly US$1.2 billion.

Hyundai Oilbank is a private oil refining company with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.