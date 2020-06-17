Scientific Research Council reminds consumers to wash food packages

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is reminding consumers to wash food packages before using them, as a means of practising food safety.

“Though food manufacturers have to adhere to the food safety regulations set by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Bureau of Standards, consumers are encouraged to wash the packages of foods to avoid bacterial contamination,” Food Product Development team leader, SRC, Valmo Wynter said.

Wynter noted that there are three different types of food contamination — chemical, physical and biological, adding that biological (bacterial) contamination is thought to be the most common cause of food poisoning worldwide.

“Biological contamination refers to food that has been contaminated by substances produced by living creatures, such as humans, rodents, pests or microorganisms. It is, therefore, important to wash food packages to prevent against ingesting these contaminants,” he emphasised.

Wynter recommended washing food packages to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19). He highlighted that although the virus is not classified as a food-borne disease, it can live on surfaces.

The principles of food safety aim to prevent food from becoming contaminated and causing food poisoning. This is achieved through a variety of different avenues, which include properly cleaning and sanitising all surfaces, equipment and utensils.