Scotiabank increases digital banking functionality

Scotiabank has announced several enhancements made by the bank that will provide greater convenience to customers using its automated banking machines (ABMs), mobile and online banking systems.

Among the newly launched features for Scotia Online and mobile app platforms are access to e-statements for transactional and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit, the ability to update contact information and add third party recipients – a new feature for mobile banking customers.

Using Scotiabank's network of ABMs, which now include intelligent deposit machines (IDMs), customers can now make credit card payments that are instantly updated by inserting their credit card at the machines and depositing cash to make payments.

According to Scotia's President and Chief Executive Officer David Noel, the bank has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback on these additional features and promises additional enhancements throughout September.

“By the end of September, Scotiabank customers can expect even more features and functionalities that are sure to add greater convenience and further reduce the need for branch visits to access routine transactions,” Noel said.

Another novel feature to be introduced at ABMs is the ability to withdraw, deposit and transfer USD, from and to local currency accounts. The machines will both dispense and receive USD and seamlessly convert funds at the prevailing exchange rate. Scotiabank will be the only local bank to offer this feature.

“When we analysed the types of transactions that are conducted frequently inside our branches, we were seeing high incidences of customers coming in for basic account updates, maintenance and inquiries.

“Our aim is to identify any opportunity where we can leverage our investments in technology to increase customer convenience by allowing them to conduct these transactions without visiting a branch. This also coincides with the increased need to maintain the social distancing requirements and reduce crowds at our branches due to the ongoing health crisis,” Noel explained.