Seprod lists gluten-free cassava flour among its new additions coming soon

Seprod Limited on Monday (September 9) disclosed that the company is currently in the process of working on new offerings for the market, chief among which is a line of gluten-free cassava flour, which they are now fine- tuning as they expect the product to be in distribution soon.

In an interview with The Business Observer, Richard Pandohie, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the company, revealed that Seprod is excited about the prospects for production of this new product.

“We're excited about cassava flour, gluten-free flour, it's something we have been looking at, we think there's a huge demand in relation to trending levels of dietary lifestyle changes and health benefits”, he stated.

The Seprod CEO, who didn't want to divulge too much information regarding the progress of the product, said he can only tell customers to be on the lookout for this gluten-free cassava flour.

“Work has already started in this regard, we're very, very active as we expect it to be in the market by the latest in the first quarter 2020,” he disclosed.

During his interview with The Business Observer, Pandohie indicated that the company has been on a trajectory for growth and transformation. The company recently acquired the well-known distribution company Facey Commodity, which has been adding its own growth for Seprod.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pandohie noted that while it's still early days, the benefits will be obvious as Facey carries great brands; they're well known and have a good distribution footprint.

“We're moving in a very deliberate way to come out with a distribution operation that will be very powerful, we're very pleased about it, but early days, so we're taking our time,” he shared, while noted that they are always seeking to expand business operations and to do something new.

The company, which is also big on dairy production, indicated that in the diary business they're constantly looking at new products including lactose free and other variants of milk. They are also expecting to come out with new products in the fruit juice category.

“We're constantly looking at innovation not just for the domestic markets, but also to grow our business in the export market, we're very excited as innovation is part of our DNA — so that's what's driving the growth,” the delighted CEO stated.

Seprod was nationally recognised as Jamaica's champion manufacturer and champion exporter in 2018.