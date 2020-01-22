Significant uptick in Port Royal vendors' sales after first cruise ship call

There seems to be an early impact on the economy of Port Royal following the docking of the first cruise ship, the Marella Discovery 2 at the floating pier facility on Monday, January 20.

Residents of the famous and historic Port Royal area in Kingston, met with the many cruise ship passengers after they came onshore with the business people in the area reporting a major uptick in sales.

One restaurant owner told the Business Observer that he recorded increased sales on the day.

“Yes, it was a good day for business as the visitors from the first ship walked freely and happily in the town, and they patroinised not only my restaurant by others as well.

“This is a good start for us as business people in Port Royal, and I hope that the cruise ships will keep on coming and that the visitors from this ship will keep on visiting the various business establishments.

“For this to happen, all I want is for peace and quiet to prevail in Port Royal and those places close by,” the restaurant owner who asked not to be identified said.

A craft vendor, also a native of Port Royal, was bullish in her response to the Business Observer when asked about sales of her craft items on the day the cruise ship arrived.

“It good. Everything good. Mi mek more money today (Monday), than usual. The people dem from the ship nice and some ah dem spend dem money. So mi just glad, mi give thanks and dem must come back,” the craft vendor said.