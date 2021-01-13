Small businesses to benefit from virtual entrepreneurship expo

Small and micro operators are set to receive advice and guidance on best practices to grow and strengthen their businesses this year through a virtual entrepreneurship expo to take place later this month.

The 'Virtual Entrepreneurship Expo 2021', dubbed a 'one-of-a-kind event', aims to promote sustainable growth and development among local entrepreneurs. The free live streamed virtual event hosted by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), through the European Union (EU) funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP) IV and in partnership with the FLOW foundation, will take place from January 19-21.

“As a long-standing strategic partner in Jamaica's development, we are proud to be on board for this expo which is well aligned with our foundation's focus of driving digital education and supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The expo is being staged at a critical time and is an excellent opportunity for our entrepreneurs as well as others interested in starting their own businesses to grasp fundamental and strategic concepts that will help them on their journey. We are happy to support the JSIF with this venture, and also to provide the technology that will take this transformational event to entrepreneurs in Jamaica and the wider region,” said Stephen Price, chairman of the Flow Foundation.

Under the theme 'Perseverance During these Challenging Times', the expo will feature a combination of presentations and interactive panel discussions with some of the country's foremost business leaders— who will share insights on the challenges of navigating business in the COVID-19 environment as well as make recommendations on how to pivot amid the difficulties. By way of a 3D Virtual Tour, viewers will also have an opportunity to explore the service offerings of social enterprises and community business organisations.

Recognising the importance of community-based social intervention programmes as a key driver of youth development and overall well-being, this joint JSIF/EU programme seeks to provide an opportunity to highlight 30 targeted community-based enterprises and social enterprises on their various programmes and products. The expo will also provide training and digital engagement opportunities aimed at enhancing, expanding and improving these entities in their business efforts.

“Jamaica's innovative spirit is alive and full of potential among our youth. In order to see more positive outcomes for our country overall, more must be done to enhance the natural talents our young people already possess, especially those in underserved communities. Instilling an appreciation for responsible business practices is an important step,” said Celia Dillon, PRP project manager at JSIF.

“As [the] challenges increase — the need to improve policies and programmes to create an enabling environment for Jamaica's youth to prosper becomes more urgent. The JSIF has always been keen on building projects that empower and educate. We believe that the Virtual Entrepreneurship Expo is a necessary vehicle to set the focus of our country's young minds as they take on 2021 and beyond,” she added.