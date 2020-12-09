Small turmeric gardening effort turns into business

LUCEA, Hanover — Making products from turmeric started as a hobby for 72-year-old Jeremiah “Jerry” Dehaney 11 years ago. Now that hobby has turned into a small business.

Dehaney is the founder, production manager and consultant of Bay'z, a small turmeric product factory that also manufactures other food products from its plant located on Watson Taylor Drive in Lucea, Hanover.

Dehaney's business started from humble beginnings at his home in Hopewell using a containerised garden, just a year before retiring from his regular job 10 years ago. From there he started developing various products and showcasing them at places such as the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, for which he received excellent reviews and encouragement.

Dehaney, who received approval for his products from the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, was further encouraged by people who saw his potential and pointed out the need for his talent to continue at his age.

As a result, Dehaney passed on his knowledge and accreditation to Kirk Trench, chief executive Officer (CEO) of Bay'z, who developed the hobby into a business. A production plant was later opened.

Recently, the company participated in a Social Development Commission (SDC)/ Hanover Community Market and Business Fair in the parish.

At that time, Dehaney had told the Jamaica Observer that the interest shown by the public was excellent.

“It was 100 per cent excellent. We do not watch the sale. We are currently on promotion and from the response from persons who have visited and purchased, it was excellent – especially in a time like this where everybody is gravitating to turmeric, “stated Dehaney.

The company currently produces a range of products under the slogan, 'A Taste That Lasts'.

Among the products produced by the company are: liquid turmeric, garlic (minced), turmeric powder, liquid curry, banana porridge mix, seasoned curry powder, turmeric crystals, garlic powder, breadfruit flour, all-purpose meat seasoning, blackstrap molasses, neem powder, and turmeric Scotch bonnet pepper.

Dehaney stressed that ingredients such as peppers and turmeric are supplied by farmers in Hanover.

He added that the company is now “motivating farmers in Hanover to grow escallions and thyme because we make thyme and escallion into powder”.