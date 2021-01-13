SMEs to get fully digital with new all-in-one Digicel Business Hub services

Digicel Business has launched its new Digicel Business Hub product, an all-in-one solution that provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a package of digital services including Internet, productivity and network security apps, digital telephony and mobility, which also includes the use of smartphones and tablets that enable their employees to work remotely.

According to the results of an extensive Digicel Business market research, now more than ever, SMEs are looking for ways to integrate more digital technology into their business as they continue to adjust to new ways of remaining competitive.

The research, conducted in late 2020, known as the B2B COVID-19 Pulse Survey, involved 840 business owners and decision-makers across the Caribbean. It pointed to the need for more technology support that will enable these firms to improve their operational efficiency.

The Digicel Business Hub base bundle comes fully loaded with business Internet, local area network (LAN) and Wi-Fi, mobile phone with business plan, smart office phones, Microsoft 365 and Teams app, anti-virus security software, device endpoint management, and professional and managed services. The suite of enterprise-quality services is available for one flat fee, with the option to include additional users or make custom add-ons, Digicel said.

“Digicel is prepared to help support businesses in Jamaica as they make that transition to the new ways of working. This package of services addresses the uncertainties that SMEs had about their future in business. It empowers companies to perform at their best, with the knowledge that they have the right tools and support services behind them,” said Darragh Fitzgerald Selby, general manager for Digicel Business.

“Twenty-twenty was a challenging year for everyone, but in many instances it also provided the catalyst for innovation, with many venturing into entrepreneurship as the traditional economy became more unpredictable. The value of a reliable IT system and support team also became even more apparent and we're proud that we can position Digicel Business Hub to help small and medium businesses in this way,” he continued.