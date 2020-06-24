Spur Tree seeks to expand in new and existing markets

After sending off its first shipment of products to Costa Rica last Friday, Spur Tree Spices is now seeking to tap into other foreign markets and to expand in those already penetrated.

The sauces and marinade company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bailey said that while they currently ship to most of the major countries including the United States, which accounts for approximately 70 per cent of their exports — the larger strategy is to spread Spur Tree products into more states.

“Our major goal is to expand in the existing markets a lot of which have not yet been fully built out. ”Right now our main area of business is coming from the north-east and south. Our focus is to get into areas such as North and South Carolina right down into Atlanta and linking back to Florida,” he shared in an interview with the Business Observer last week, during a send-off event and tour of factory facilities at Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

Bailey further outlined that the growing nature of the company has also been showing some positive signs in markets such as the United Kingdom (UK) and Canada.

“Since last year we have been adding new lines that we are exporting to the UK and as at today [June 19] we have received the first order for food services in Canada,” he mentioned, noting that though they have been doing business with Canada over the years it was always more along the retail side.

Regionally, he said that markets such as Cayman have been expanding and showing good signs of growth, with others such as Antigua showing potential.

“We are currently having preliminary stage discussions with some other people with businesses in the region and we are discussing with them on how to consolidate shipments going into those markets. We want to come together and see how best we can collaborate to expand and get Spur Tree into those markets,” he said.

Bailey said the growth of the company is based on a number of current and upcoming projects that will allow for their continued success in the export market.

“At Spur Tree innovation is what we focus on and we are constantly innovating to bring out new products, we have a new line of marinades that we have lined up to go to market [process stalled by the pandemic]. There is a chain of supermarkets in the United States called ShopRite that we have developed those marinades for [to be traded under the brand Chef Market]. We have a whole line of stews that we are about to launch,” he said, mentioning that there was a number of other additional items being worked on, especially in the frozen line.

“Our distributor in New York is upgrading their frozen capacity and we are working on some very exciting frozen products under the Spur Tree brand that we are collaborating on to distribute as soon as completed,” he disclosed, adding that while they have some really good export opportunities, it is a matter of timing and resources to get these things done.

The confident and proud CEO elaborated on the company's positive growth performance over the last few years, beaming at the accomplishments, despite the challenges.

“We are excited about all the new products we have in the pipeline and we are confident that this will give us a significant boost in our revenues.

“The company has been growing at a pretty good rate; over the last five years our revenues have gone up by about 500 per cent – we have been growing at a very steady pace and that is what we project to continue to grow. We are confident about the strength of the company, the strength of the product, and our future,” he said.