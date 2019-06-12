St Lucia sees three years of positive growth — PM Chastanet

CASTRIES, St Lucia — CMC — Prime Minister of St Lucia Allen Chastanet says the country has seen growth since his Untied Workers Party (UWP) came into power three years ago.

“Whilst we are in no way satisfied with where we currently are, we can proudly acknowledge that St Lucia is in a much better position than it was three years ago,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Unemployment is at its lowest in the last eight years. The debt to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio is declining. We have recorded three years of record tourism arrivals and we recorded a primary surplus for the first time in many, many years.”

Chastanent also outlined what he said were the notable achievements of the Government over the last 36 months.

These included the VAT Reduction by 15 per cent to $12.5 per cent; targeted amnesty on outstanding hospital bills; three-year amnesty on personal property tax and a reduction in vehicle licence fees.

He then pointed to achievements in the areas of health, security and justice, investment, education, youth and sports, social services and infrastructure — among others.

The United Workers Party (UWP) was voted into office on June 6, 2016 with an 11-6 majority in the House of Assembly.

Just this week the party's deputy chairman, Nancy Charles, announced that the UWP was preparing for the next general elections.