Sterling Investments records significant growth despite COVID-19
Despite the devastating economic disruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sterling Investments Limited (SIL) was able to record significant growth in its 2020 financial year.
The investment holding company, which is managed by Sterling Asset Management, for the period under review, recorded net profit of $134.3 million, a 31 per cent increase when compared with the $101.2 million recorded in the previous corresponding period.
This, according to SIL in its December 2020 year-end report to shareholders, was driven by the increases in interest income, the decline in interest expense and the increase in foreign exchange gains.
Net interest income increased by 22 per cent from $98.3 million in 2019 to $120.3 million in 2020. Total interest expense declined by 11 per cent to $11.4 million in 2020 — the result of a reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Foreign exchange gains increased by 80 per cent from $43.9 million in 2019 to $79.2 million in 2020. The Jamaican dollar depreciated against the US dollar by 7.6 per cent for the twelve-month period ended December 2020.
SIL invests in fixed income and equity investments across the globe.
Total assets for the period under review grew by over 17 per cent to $1.93 billion, from the $1.63 billion recorded for the corresponding period in 2019.
“At the depths of the market decline, SIL was able to strategically purchase undervalued securities which have subsequently risen in value. The company's prudent use of leverage further enhanced shareholder returns and helped to drive the income and gains enjoyed by the portfolio,” SIL stated, noting that the larger asset base resulted in higher income levels.
SIL was also able to increase the tax-free US dollar dividends it pays to its shareholders during a time of great uncertainty, by increasing its dividend payout ratio to 80 per cent.
“Investors will continue to benefit from the US dollar income SIL's portfolio generates through dividend payments. SIL's exposure to the developed countries suggests that it will be among the first companies on the local stock exchange to benefit from a global economic recovery,” the company stated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy