Sterling pleased with increased growth despite COVID-19

As stocks and bonds across the globe continue to fear fallouts as a result of the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), financial services company Sterling Asset Management has said that it continues to grow its client base.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Observer Business Forum, Toni-Ann Neita-Elliott, assistant vice-president of personal financial planning at Sterling, said that despite reports of volatility, investors have remained confident in the market.

“We are actually surprised at how well the business has been doing and we are getting a lot of referrals which has actually been an interesting phenomena as many would think that people would want to stay out of the market right now,” she said.

She said that while the onset of the pandemic was marked by uncertainty and hesitation globally from people contemplating whether or not it was a right time to invest— with some even moving to cash out investments in fear of the worst—they quickly realised that the pandemic would end no time soon, which has led to increased interest as the markets picked up.

Charles Ross, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sterling, noted that the company has been able to successfully weather the effects of the pandemic with little to no impact on its finances.

“It [the pandemic] hasn't really affected us badly financially, in fact this current fiscal year could be our best ever. There was a big impact in March but that impact was not so much on profitability of our operations but on market to markets due to a dramatic falling in the prices of financial assets due to the pandemic. What we, however, saw was a rapid recovery in stocks, bonds and commodity prices as the dip in asset prices was short.

“Where we benefited significantly was when interest rates fell, as what that meant was that our cost of funding fell so our bonds earned interest and our interest margins expanded— that has been very positive and delivering good returns,” he told the Business Observer Forum.

The firm's subsidiary investment holding entity, Sterling Investments Limited (SIL), has also positively contributed to the company's bottom line recording second quarter net profits totalling $74.4 per cent up 30 per cent during the period.

Crediting the company's direct relationship with clients as another major feature of the firm's positive performance, Marian Ross, vice-president of trading and investment, said that while they too like many other companies have had to embrace digital transformations as a response to the pandemic— real-time conversations were found to be more beneficial in securing client satisfaction.

“What we realise is that yes, in this age, digital is becoming more prevalent, but it has also made human interaction more valuable— even if it's over the telephone. That's a big differentiating feature of Sterling— as yes there are digital ways of doing things, but most importantly the human element is what differentiates us from our competitors or our client's investment success from someone else, because Sterling has a human element and not just an algorithm tracking their portfolio,” she stated.