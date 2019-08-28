Supreme Ventures Foundation awards $200K in scholarships to Robotics Campers

The Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Foundation awarded $200,000 in scholarships to four campers in its Junior Creators Robotics Camp on Friday last (August 23).

Daniel Walker from St Richards Primary School, Zein Willis and Rhys Farquharson from Half Way Tree Primary School and Samuel Ellis from Denbigh Primary School in Clarendon all walked away from the prize-giving ceremony with trophies, and $50,000 each to start the new school year.

The Junior Creators Robotics Camp, which kicked off on August 19 and ended on August 23, focused on bringing the fun of robotic engineering, programming and coding to children from primary school using Legos (plastic construction toys) and other child-friendly devices.

The camp also serves to provide a creative environment for children to broaden their minds and impart the values of teamwork and respect.

Supreme Ventures Foundation director, Heather Goldson said SVL is intent on making just as strong an impact on Jamaica through its foundation as it has through its core operations. This is the foundation's fourth successful staging of the event.

“We have a strong desire to make an impact on the children in the communities in which we operate, which is why this year we also invited schools from the communities around Caymanas Park. Supreme Ventures is committed to making an investment in the children from these communities,” she said in a press release.

She added that while the camp keeps apace with what is happening in the world of technology, it is not only about what they can achieve, but about building a sense of pride and achievement that they will use in their respective classrooms in September.

State minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge commended all the campers and parents who attended the event that closed the week-long camp, and further encouraged the children, aged 8 to 11, to pursue their education in earnest as it would afford them a better life when they grow up.

“An education is the best gift you can give yourself. It's the one thing no one can take away from you. Nothing can mash up or steal your education; it will never dry rot or be obsolete. Education is the gift that will allow you to empower yourself. The more you learn, the more you will be able to achieve your dreams,” he said.