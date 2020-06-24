SVL and Chukka Adventures to offer Caymanas Park tours

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) and Chukka Caribbean Adventures recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will see tours being offered at Caymanas Park. Caymanas Park is operated by Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL).

The MOU signed last week allows for collaboration on marketing programmes, support in logistics, and development of the tour experience. Both companies are expected to work together on priority areas to stimulate business growth and generate foreign exchange.

John Byles, managing partner of Chukka Caribbean Adventures commenting on the MOU said that the partnership was made easy as Caymanas Park is a world-renowned brand.

“What we want to do is package this as a full-day experience for hotels and tourists in the Ocho Rios market, where they get the chance to go to the races, interact with the horses, and make their bets.

“We hope that the overall experience of a Jamaican race day and the food, drink, and the excitement it offers will appeal not only to tourists but also to Jamaicans, much like our annual Chukka Foundation Hanover charity polo game,” Byles said in a release this week.

SVL deputy chairman, Ian Levy noted that the partnership will go a long way in improving business and generating profits which will benefit the track workers and shareholders of the companies involved in the venture.

“I am delighted with this project. My goal is to make Caymanas Park an attractive destination for tours. I think Chukka is the best partner we could have in this endeavour. The potential for this partnership is fantastic. With visitors coming to experience and watch the “Sport of Kings” at Caymanas Park with a Jamaican flavour, there is the potential of earning foreign exchange, increasing the patronage to the track and thereby increasing the betting pool, and improving the business at large,” Levy said.

He also mentioned his hopes for the continued use of the digital platforms by tourists to place bets after returning home as this will also boost revenues.

“I am very confident about the future and the success it will bring for SVL, SVREL, and of course for Chukka”, Levy concluded.

Solomon Sharpe, chairman at SVREL said that the timing of the partnership was perfect, especially as the country reopens its borders and the sport of horse racing resumes.

“In the past year, we focused on improving our core product, so it is now time for us to fully exploit the 198 acres of Caymanas Park. We could not ask for a better partner than Chukka and I believe the possibilities and the earning potential are fantastic,” he stated.

The announcement of the partnership follows SVREL's plans to provide a new infield experience for patrons, trackside live. Sharpe said that a sneak peak of this trackside live experience will be previewed to sponsors shortly, with a later preview for patrons come next Saturday (June 27).

“This is the kind of experience we will be working on with Chukka and I think the possibilities are endless. This is another step in the right direction for SVREL as we continue to work assiduously to improve our margins not only to the benefit of all stakeholders but also to improve the legacy of Caymanas Park”, he said.