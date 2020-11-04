Sygnus – Pioneers creating alternative financial solutions for the Caribbean

FOLLOWIGNG a staircase conversation at one of Jamaica's leading investment firms, an idea for an alternative financing platform was conceptualised by three businessmen seeking to solve a problem which limited the scale of medium-size companies' growth in the Caribbean.

Unlike in the more developed markets which have several tiers or gateways to access capital for their activities, there was a gap in the Caribbean market space for alternatives to traditional debt from banks or private equity — which is for advanced companies looking to eventually list on a stock exchange.

These three businessmen where founders Dr Ike Johnson, Jason Morris and Berisford Grey who saw the vision to create the Sygnus Group, which would become one of the Carib bean's first large-scale alternative investing companies.

The Sygnus Group comprises Sygnus Capital, a Financial Services Commission (FSC)-regulated company in Jamaica; and Sygnus Capital Management, an exempt investment management company in the Cayman Islands.

The group's vision is to drive the velocity of economic growth across the region by focusing on middle-market Caribbean businesses and projects via a dedicated pool of flexible capital.

As executives at Scotia Investments and CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, they had garnered years of experience in the area of finance and had built up connections across the Caribbean region.

After that initial conversation the trio met at The University of the West Indies to discuss their ideas and how they could bring the idea to reality.

With 2.5 years of refining and planning among mentors, business leaders and potential investors Sygnus was born in 2016, with Megamart founder and seasoned entrepreneur Gassan Azan being one of the co-founders and the key investor in the Sygnus group of companies.

This was the first company of its kind in the region which focused on providing a dedicated, alternative investing platform, and three alternative asset classes: private credit, private equity and real estate. The name Sygnus came from a constellation in the Milky Way which is spelt as Cygnus.

Soon after, Sygnus Capital Limited began setting up the various vehicles which would facilitate these alternative investments.

The first company on the platform to get off the ground was Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI), which is a private credit firm that used tools such as receivables financing, inventory factoring, commodity repurchase agreements and customised notes to support companies through these investments.

Although the investment is debt for a portfolio company, it was flexible in the way it was designed and allowed for the company to fully optimise its business relationships and assets while not being constrained under the limitations which came with traditional bank financing that could limit growth.

Based on this concept SCI received support with a US$16-million private placement in July 2017 and listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in June 2018 where the company raised US$20 million. Despite being only 3.5 years old, SCI has scaled its balance sheet to US$61 million ($8.55 billion) with a target of doubling its portfolio company investments from US$54 million to US$100 million ($14 billion) within the next two to three years.

Apart from private credit, the Sygnus Group also created Sygnus Real Estate Finance (SREF) and Sygnus Deneb Investments (Deneb), which would be the other vehicles to support capital projects and investments in the region.

SREF provides financing, through debt or equity, to real estate projects at the value-added stage in a brownfield or greenfield method, with an exit timeline of five years.

This allows for the company to generate higher-than-expected returns for investors who want exposure to real estate.

The company raised US$16.2 million ($2.3 billion) in August 2019 and has already deployed US$7.2 billion to projects in Montego Bay and St Ann, with the pipeline standing at around US $30 million.

Deneb is the private equity vehicle of the Sygnus Group that augments the pool of capital for businesses, with a focus on growth, turnaround and buyout capital.

With an initial capital raise of US$15 million via a private placement, Deneb is focused on adding value to the companies they invest in and have an exit timeline of 5-7 years, with targeted returns on equity around 18 per cent.

This is encompassed by an aim to have a portfolio size of at least US$100 million in the next three to five years which is supported by a pipeline of deals totalling approximately US$120 million.

Deneb is named after the brightest star in the Cygnus constellation.

These vehicles serve the main goal of the Sygnus Group, which is to lead the way for the alternative investment ecosystem in the Caribbean which they hope to grow to US$1 billion.

An advantage of SCI, SREF and Deneb comes down to the lower correlation in risk due to diversification of asset classes, and a dividend payout target of up to 85 per cent of net income.

In less than three years, Sygnus Capital Limited has already raised US$600 million for clients while their tax advisory business has grown significantly across the region.

Built upon a solid technological platform, Sygnus remained unfazed during the COVID-19 pandemic as operations continued smoothly during the period. It remains committed to delivering higher, risk-adjusted returns while building out the alternative investing ecosystem in the Caribbean.