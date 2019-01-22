Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Here are the International Monetary Fund's latest economic growth projections for 2019 and 2020, published Monday in the quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) .

The table shows the GDP growth forecasts in percentages, with revisions from the October WEO forecast in parentheses.

GDP GROWTH ESTIMATES 2019 2020

World 3.5 (-0.2) 3.6 (-0.1)

Advanced economies 2.0 (-0.1) 1.7 (0.0)

United States 2.5 (0.0) 1.8 (0.0)

Euro area 1.6 (-0.3) 1.7 (0.0)

Germany 1.3 (-0.6) 1.6 (0.0)

France 1.5 (-0.1) 1.6 (0.0)

Italy 0.6 (-0.4) 0.9 (0.0)

Spain 2.2 (0.0) 1.9 (0.0)

Japan 1.1 (0.2) 0.5 (0.2)

Britain 1.5 (0.0) 1.6 (0.1)

Canada 1.9 (-0.1) 1.9 (0.1)

Emerging & developing economies 4.5 (-0.2) 4.9 (0.0)

Developing Asia 6.3 (0.0) 6.4 (0.0)

China 6.2 (0.0) 6.2 (0.0)

India 7.5 (0.1) 7.7 (0.0)

Latin America and the Caribbean 2.0 (-0.2) 2.5 (-0.2)

Brazil 2.5 (0.1) 2.2 (-0.1)

Mexico 2.1 (-0.4) 2.2 (-0.5)

Russia 1.6 (-0.2) 1.7 (-0.1)

Middle East and North Africa 2.4 (-0.3) 3.0 (0.0)

Sub-Saharan Africa 3.5 (-0.3) 3.6 (-0.3)

World Trade Volume 4.0 (0.0) 4.0 (-0.1)