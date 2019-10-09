Take Style Out gives an islandwide boost to retail shopping satisfaction

The Jamaica Observer's Take Style Out (TSO) got off to a great start on Thursday last. The most anticipated sale period in Jamaica, which was carried over into the weekend for many participating stores, left many customers and store operators expressing satisfaction from the discounted prices and the increase in sales.

TSO boosted revenue streams for many stores across the Corporate Area and in urban towns.

When the Business Observer visited several stores in Kingston on Thursday, we found several people rushing frantically to take advantage of the sales on offer at their favourite stores.

At Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) on Half-Way-Tree Road, there was a buzz of activity as customers streamed in to benefit from large discounts on some of the most sought-after appliances, ranging from washers, dryers, smart TVs and hot seller, the insta-quick pot. The latter was used by humanitarian and chef Donna Gowe to do live cooking demonstrations.

Maya Johnston, commercial director at ATL, said that TSO is a wonderful way for her company to kick-start the very busy sale season all the way up to Christmas.

“We're giving discounts of 5-10 per cent across the whole store and up to 63 per cent on selected items. Our sound equipment has about 20 per cent off, a few of our TVs are between 30 and 40 per cent off, washers up to 40 per cent,” she said.

When asked about the preparation for the event, she said that apart from lots of new and exciting items which were brought in, there were also high intentions of selling off products that already existed.

One customer, who was thrilled by the sale prices, referred to his discount as “epic”. He said that he was very satisfied with the TSO sales being offered, which he used as justification for his repeat support of the venture.

In Half-Way-Tree, stores lining the Constant Spring stretch such as Ammar's, Lee's Fifth Avenue and Payless reported a successfull showing.

Phillip Oliver, store manager at Lee's Fifth Avenue, said that sales and the turnout were exceptional. He indicated that his store was giving discounts of 20-70 per cent across the board.

“From shoes to underwear, to luggage to even the expensive bags we have over there — TSO has definitely been working for Lee's. The traffic has definitely increased. Even though online shopping has been giving the retail market a big fight, we are definitely capitalising on all our walk-in customers. So far, so good”, he expressed.

Other stores visited within the half way tree environs and further up in Manor Park along with customers, all reported that the TSO provided them with the platform to boost their sales and keep their old and new customers satisfied.

Take Style Out is an exhilarating yearly shopping initiative put on by the Jamaica Observer to stimulate retail sales islandwide.