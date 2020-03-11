TechCon by tTech to discuss disruption facing IT industry

As a part of its push to establish Jamaica as a tech hub, local information technology service provider tTech Limited will be staging its third annual 'TechCon by tTech', scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

C-level executives, business leaders, information technology experts and a host of participants in the technology industry will meet to discuss the evolving technology landscape and its impact on businesses, at the event to take place at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

“As we look towards a new decade of disruptive technology and cyber threats, ongoing education and discussions isn't an option for IT professionals, it's mandatory – which gives reason for tTech Limited's commitment to bringing international trends in IT to the Jamaican landscape,” said tTech Marketing and HR Manager Gillian Murray via news release.

The world-class staging of 'TechCon' 2020 will be under the theme 'Digital: the new business enabler – what is the role of IT in this disruptive era?'

“The conference is anticipated to be a buzz of tech activities and is the ultimate forum in Jamaica, showcasing innovative technological advances and IT security trends to improve business efficiency,” according to the news release.

Additionally, TechCon 2020 will provide the premier local platform to debate and discuss the disruption facing the tech industry.

Guest speakers and key topics of the conference will include Chukwuemeka Cameron – Design Privacy; Samantha Moore of Myers, Fletcher & Gordon, and Lesley Cousin of tTech Limited discussing data protection rights and liabilities; Jordon Tait & Omar Bell of GK General Insurance Company speaking on the rise of cyber security threats; Richard Halton of Smartport LLC, Rick Siddiqi of Certus Group and Dalton Fowles of Mastercard presenting on Trends in Payment Technology; and Andrew Nooks of Symptai Consulting Ltd presenting on 2020 smart building investment trends, business intelligence and demystifying payment card industry (PCI) compliance.

Other topics for the conference are Digital Currencies; Cloud Computing; Big Data & Cloud Analytics; among others.

TechCon 2020 has attracted the sponsorship of many tech industry giants such as Microsoft Jamaica, Dos 2009 Ltd, Nexsys Caribbean, ePost Caribbean, GK General Insurance Company Ltd, Smartport LLC, and Myers, Fletcher and Gordon.

TechCon 2020 builds on the success of last year's staging of TechCon by tTech 2019 which saw the patronage and support of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Energy & Mining (MSTEM),; Jamaica Stock Exchange; the Forensic Cybercrime Division of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch – Jamaica Constabulary Force; Henlin Gibson Henlin – Attorneys-at-Law, Barristers & Solicitors & Notaries Public; Info-Tech Research Group; Certus Group, among others.