The LAB's six-month profit up 52%
Advertising agency The Limners and Bards Limited (The LAB) reported on Monday an unaudited after-tax profit of $86.6 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2020, a 52 per cent or $29.5 million increase when compared with the previous corresponding period.
Revenue for the period under review amounted to $471.4 million, up 41 per cent when compared with the $334.5 million recorded in the prior corresponding period, according to CEO Kimala Bennett in the report to shareholders.
In addition, administration expenses increased by $28 million, or 55.4 per cent in comparison to the previous six-month period, primarily attributable to staff costs due to increase work volume.
Shareholders' equity increased by 202.3 per cent to $423.8 million in the six-month period under review, up from the $139.9 million recorded in the previous corresponding period.
The company's total asset for the period stood at $283.3 million, an 89.8 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.
Earnings per share for the period under review ended at $0.09, an increase compared with the $0.08 recorded in the prior corresponding period.
The LAB created history by becoming the first of its kind to list on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange in 2019.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy