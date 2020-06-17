The LAB's six-month profit up 52%

Advertising agency The Limners and Bards Limited (The LAB) reported on Monday an unaudited after-tax profit of $86.6 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2020, a 52 per cent or $29.5 million increase when compared with the previous corresponding period.

Revenue for the period under review amounted to $471.4 million, up 41 per cent when compared with the $334.5 million recorded in the prior corresponding period, according to CEO Kimala Bennett in the report to shareholders.

In addition, administration expenses increased by $28 million, or 55.4 per cent in comparison to the previous six-month period, primarily attributable to staff costs due to increase work volume.

Shareholders' equity increased by 202.3 per cent to $423.8 million in the six-month period under review, up from the $139.9 million recorded in the previous corresponding period.

The company's total asset for the period stood at $283.3 million, an 89.8 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

Earnings per share for the period under review ended at $0.09, an increase compared with the $0.08 recorded in the prior corresponding period.

The LAB created history by becoming the first of its kind to list on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange in 2019.