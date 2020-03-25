The world is online, where are you?

During this time of COVID-19 countries have been shut down, borders have been closed, companies have been asked to close their doors, and employees have been asked to work remotely. And while more physical doors are being closed every day, the Internet is still up and running and open for business.

Are you ready for this shift in the way we do business? Today I'm going to share with you some tips to jump-start your own online brand.

Personal branding is simple – it's how you see yourself, how the rest of the world sees you and what it says about you (especially when you are not in the room), and now more than ever it's what an online search says about you.

Right now is a great opportunity to start working on building your online brand and really connecting with your ideal audience, either by updating and enhancing your existing content or starting from scratch.

SO, WHERE DO I START?

Think about your job or profession, product or service – what knowledge, information or expertise could you be sharing with your ideal client?

List the online platforms that you are currently on. Do you need to be on all of them? Are you active on any of them? Is your information up to date?

Update all your online profiles to include what you do, who you do it for, and the problem that you solve — this allows you to attract your ideal client or customer.

Update your profile pictures on all platforms — it should be consistent with your brand, product, or service.

This is someone's first online impression of you and your product or service. Do a google search of your name and see what already exists online about you and your brand — are you comfortable with what you see?

WHAT EQUIPMENT DO YOU NEED TO START?

* A content plan – what are you going to share?

* A smartphone that can take good, quality images and videos

* Phone stand or desktop tripod so that you can be handsfree while filming

* Selfie ring light — lighting can make a big difference to your finished production. If you don't have a selfie ring light, simply pick a spot in your home with the best natural light.

* A quiet space with reduced background noise, or purchase a wireless lapel mic.

WHAT CAN I SHARE?

* Ensure that your content matches your profile. For example, you can't be in the business of selling shoes yet all the images on your profile are pictures/videos of you talking about hats.

* Create a content plan — simply brainstorm then list the services you offer and the problems you solve for your clients, and think about what can you share that will be of value to your ideal client or customer. Is it tips about the product or service, or images with associated prices and steps to order?

* Use your smartphone — use your smartphone to take pictures or videos of yourself or the product you are selling. You can shoot, edit, and post information right from your phone. Don't be afraid to go live and connect with your audience in real time.

WHAT PLATFORMS CAN I USE?

Ask yourself, 'Where do my clients live online?' Is it Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Linkedin, Tik Tok?

You don't have to be present on every online platform, but you definitely want to be where your ideal audience currently frequents online.

For some it may even be the local newspaper – maybe you could be writing an article relevant to your industry which will then be shared in the print publication and also on their online publication to reach a larger audience. What's the best platform The world is online, where are you?

Building your brand online for me? This all depends on the type of content you will be presenting: Instagram

*Use this platform to tell your audience what you do, using either images or video, and direct them to other resources for detailed information like a contact number, e-mail or website.

*Use features like IG Stories, LIVE and IGTV to really connect with your audience. Use IGTV to create a video series, such as 5 Tips On Working From Home.

*The 'swipe up' action can take your audience directly to more information on your website, sales page, IGTV channel or article. You can currently use swipe up to go straight to your IGTV channel, but you must have 10K followers to activate this feature for general use. YouTube

*You get to be the star of your very own TV channel, providing relevant content and information for your audience.

*Being on YouTube will help you to get discovered in a Google search.

*This presents an opportunity to grow your audience worldwide and monetise your channel.

*YouTube showcases your brand's personality, products, and services in action. LinkedIn

*LinkedIin has over 500 million members!! This is where professionals share their knowledge and expertise and do business — a great platform to connect and share your expertise, generate leads and acquire new customers.

*Linkedin comes up in the top 5 search results.

*Follow, share, and engage with like-minded companies and individuals.

*Share or write articles related to your areas of expertise.

*Don't just use this platform as your virtual resume holder — when last have you actually reviewed and updated this? Website

*This platform allows you to be fully in control of your content, look and feel.

*It provides more detailed information about your product or service.

*Yo can write blog posts related to your industry or service.

*Online payment options such as selz.com. are available.

*You have many options to build free websites like wix.com. E-mail marketing

*Share content and information directly with your existing audience once you have e-mail addresses

*Ensure you ask your audience to 'opt-in' to your mailing list so that you don't spam someone who isn't interested in your content.

*Use platforms like MailChimp and Constant Contact to start. Build your e-mail database

*Offer a free, downloadable product to get your ideal customer to subscribe to your mailing list, for example a free e-book with tips.

A FEW ONLINE BRANDING TIPS

*Create content that will help to solve the problems of your ideal client or customer.

* Provide value and information.

BE AUTHENTIC

*Consistency is key — you don't want to build up your following and then become absent on the platform; you want to build trust with your audience. Choose a time of day that you will post in order to create some level of momentum and consistency.

*Engage and interact with your audience — don't be afraid to ask questions!

*Get feedback — this will help to guide you in sharing the right type of content.

Naomi N Garrick is an author, PRSA-certified reputation champion and personal branding coach for executives & entrepreneurs. Visit www.linktr.ee/naomigarrick or follow her @theprchick on Instagram for personal branding tips. Email her at: theprchick@garrickcommunications. com