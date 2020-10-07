Think Grow Lead (TGL) launches Caribbean C-Suite Conversations virtual leadership forum
THINK Grow Lead (TGL) launches its Caribbean C-Suite Conversations virtual leadership forum this Friday (October 9).
The event showcases a collective of Caribbean business leaders who will share, educate, grow, mentor, and develop other C-suite executives, managers and entrepreneurs — sharing the trade secrets and experiences that made them who they are today.
TGL's founder and Executive Chairman Duane Lue Fung said the objective of the forum is “aligned with our mandate and the transformational impact that we already provide to business professionals from a sales perspective. However, as we grapple with the current business environment, we saw that there was a need for widespread knowledge sharing at the C-suite level and wanted to create a forum that would bring some of the brightest minds across the region together, to share their knowledge, experiences and their success practices; to learn, grow and follow in their footsteps”.
The virtual leadership forum will be executed under the theme 'From crisis to breakthrough' and starts at 8:30 am Jamaica Time (9:00 am Eastern Caribbean Time). It is anticipated that over 300 C-suite executives from across the region will be in attendance.
The Caribbean C-Suite Conversations initiative is intended to be a quarterly event that will bridge the existing knowledge gap and transfer learning and practical insights among successful Caribbean CEOs and C-Suite executives, managers, and entrepreneurs.
Attendees will additionally have the opportunity to meet and develop their network of regional professional counterparts.
The line-up of coveted speakers for the virtual forum include Christopher Williams, co-founder and CEO, PROVEN Management Ltd; Trisha Tannis, managing director, Unicomer (Barbados) Ltd; and Anthony Sabga III, CEO, ANSA McAL Group of Companies.
