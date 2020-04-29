Third-quarter profit up for Knutsford Express
However COVID-19 to affect 4th quarter results
Luxury bus company Knutsford Express on Friday last reported an unaudited after-tax profit of $38 million for the third quarter ended February 29, 2020. This represents an 11.2 per cent increase compared with the previous corresponding period.
According to Director Oliver Townsend in reporting to shareholders, for the period under review revenues increased by 10.9 per cent to $318 million, due to continued demand of transport services.
Knutsford Express operates bus routes that connect Jamaica's south-eastern city of Kingston to northern and western parishes. It offers scheduled coach transportation, courier service, private hire, and special-event shuttles.
For the period under review, Knutsford's total assets grew by 15.2 per cent to $1.2 million, primarily driven by investments in the Drax Hall development and logistics hub, which was designed to improve efficiencies and reduce passenger travel time.
Earnings per share ended at $0.08, an increase when compared with the $0.07 recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.
Townsend added that due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the company suspended passenger services on several routes and implemented cost-cutting strategies, while maintaining its courier services throughout the island.
“Notwithstanding, we expect the pandemic to have a negative impact on our fourth quarter results. The board and management are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary steps to resume full passenger services within the Government's stipulated guidelines,” he stated.
