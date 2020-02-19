Thousands to be trained for jobs in digitisation, animation
The Government has allocated $986.6 million in the 2020-21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, for the training of 2,500 youth in the digitisation of records, with 1,250 to be placed in internship programmes.
A further 80 are to be equipped with skills in 2D and 3D animation.
The funds will also provide for procurement of hardware and software for seven training institutions and five community centres; refurbishing and equipping of four community centres; and development of a policy note and strategic plan for the animation industry.
The Youth Employment in Digital and Animation Industries project aims to enhance the skills of Jamaica's youth to improve their employability, and to provide capacity building for institutions delivering training.
It provides training, apprenticeship and job opportunities in the digitisation of government records for unattached youth ages 18-24; supports the development of an animation policy for Jamaica; and provides business development assistance to existing and potential businesses in the local animation industry.
