TikTok to add 10,000 US jobs over three years
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The fast-growing video-sharing app TikTok said yesterday it plans to add some 10,000 US jobs over the next three years, as it battles complaints over its ties to China.
A spokesman said the new jobs would be in various regions of the US in engineering, marketing and other sectors.
The news comes as TikTok — especially popular with young smartphone users and estimated to have some one billion users worldwide — has faced allegations of ties to Chinese intelligence, which the company denies.
TikTok currently has around 1,400 employees in the US, according to a spokesman.
A unit of China-based holding ByteDance, TikTok has been banned in India and US officials have said they were looking at possible actions on the app.
A Bill passed by the US House of Representatives would bar federal employees from using the app on government-issued devices.
“As we consider the best path forward, ByteDance is evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business,” a TikTok statement said.
“We remain fully committed to protecting our users' privacy and security as we build a platform that inspires creativity and brings joy for hundreds of millions of people around the world.”
