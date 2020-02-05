TransJamaican IPO for February 17 launch

It's official — TransJamaican Highway is seeking to raise upwards of US$100 million or $14.1 billion in what will be Jamaica's largest initial public offer (IPO) on record.

The IPO opens on February 17 and closes three weeks later on March 9. Interestingly, the cost per share is $1.41 or US$0.01, which runs counter to the initial assertion by the Government to keep the price as low as the Wigton Windfarm IPO in order to encourage the most extensive participation from the Jamaican investing public.

The Wigton Windfarm IPO last year came in at $0.50. The prospectus containing the details of the IPO is now posted on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

UPSIZING THE IPO

The initial amount of shares being offered in the IPO is eight billion, to raise US$80 million or $11.2 billion. However, the company is reserving the right to upsize the offer by an additional two billion shares to increase the offer to 10 billion shares to raise US$100 million or $14.1 billion.

TransJamaican Highway holds a 35-year concession for the Highway 2000 east-west toll corridor — comprising a 43.5-kilometre stretch between Kingston and May Pen, Clarendon, with a connection through Spanish Town, St Catherine, and a 6.4-kilometre stretch that runs between Kingston and Portmore.

The National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) recently acquired full ownership of TransJamaican through bridge notes arranged by NCB Capital Market. TransJamaican was sold by its previous owners — a consortium comprising the French construction firm Bouygues Travaux and Vinci Concessions of France, along with the Washington-based International Finance Corporation, the private sector funding arm of the World Bank and Societe de Promotion et de Participation pour la Cooperation Economique SA of France. NROCC was the only preference shareholder.

USE OF IPO PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the IPO are to repay the debt in respect of the bridge notes, the proceeds of which were used to purchase TransJamaican, while NROCC and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service will decide on how the balance is to be utilised. Funds from the IPO will also be used to pay for the offer for sale and listing expenses.

One of the primary objectives of this Offer for Sale is to facilitate the achievement of the Government's strategic objective to promote direct public ownership by ordinary Jamaicans of key strategic assets of the country.

The prospectus has stated that an investment in the company based on the current offer price is expected to yield an internal rate of return (IRR) of 13 per cent to 14 per cent. This is above the benchmark for brownfield toll roads, which ranges from 8 per cent to 12 per cent based on industry studies.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

TransJamaican has a strong historical financial performance, with revenues of US$52.4 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of US$34.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 10.7 per cent and 15.8 per cent, respectively, between 2014 and 2018.

As a result of operational improvements in the last five years, operating expenses have increased at a slower rate than revenues, allowing EBITDA margins to increase from 55.2 per cent in the year ended December 31, 2014 to 66.1 per cent in the year ended December 31, 2018.

The year-to-date performance to September 2019 indicates that the EBITDA margin is 65.1 per cent. The financial performance of the company is expected to improve further due to several factors such as improved traffic projections, with an expected average growth rate of approximately 2.3 per cent over the rest of the concession period.This is supported by a study done by Steer Davies Gleave Incorporated in December 2019.

TransJamaican has been in operation for over 18 years, and so the risks associated with the toll road have been identified and managed.

REFINANCING EXISTING DEBTS

The company has no mandatory major capital expenditures, apart from periodic and routine maintenance, until 2034.

Concurrent with the IPO, the company has started the process of refinancing its existing long-term debt.

The refinancing was triggered in part by a change of control provisions as well as the ability to obtain more favourable terms such as lower financing costs and the release of certain restrictive debt-service covenants, resulting in more funding being available for operations and distribution to shareholders.

This is in addition to an extension of the debt maturity period beyond 2029 under the immediately preceding debt structure.