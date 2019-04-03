tTech conference targets business growth via leveraging IT

LocalLY managed information technology services provider tTech Limited plans to reshape the way people think of IT and business by hosting “Tech Con by tTech” on Friday, April 12, 2019. The conference will be staged at the Jamaica Pegasus and aims to help business owners achieve and maintain sustainable growth through IT integration in their daily operations.

Tech Con by tTech will provide key insights on optimising business through applying the right IT strategies, identifying trends, looking at the legal framework and its implication on the use and storage of data, and the ever-pervasive risks of cyber security threats.

Through tTech's guidance, attendees will learn how they can position IT as a growth differentiator in their business strategies and how it can be used as a catalyst for innovation by helping them achieve more dynamic results.

Christopher Reckord, chief executive officer at tTech, said, “in our ever-expanding digital world, we need technology to either solve a problem or leverage an opportunity. Integrating technological infrastructure into the business sphere directly affects the culture, efficiency, and relationships.”

“At Tech Con by tTech we can learn and share ideas about how using the right technology can take care of the mundane in daily business operations,” he said.

Many may see the integration of technology into their businesses as a costly endeavour. However, the experts at Tech Con by tTech will share with participants how making use of the right technology creates value from the investments.

Marcelle Smart, consulting manager at tTech who supports value-driven business and IT decision-making states, “IT is a driving force and enabler for businesses to attain sustainable growth. It is through effective value analysis and decision-making, that business owners and managers will increase their Return on Investment (ROI) in technology that enables their business processes. No matter the size of your enterprise, technology has both tangible and intangible benefits that will help you to produce the results your customers demand.”

tTech aims to simplify the management of IT by taking an approach that maximises the value of technology in businesses while minimising their costs. Business owners can, therefore, look forward to a conference designed to explore the latest advances in technology, its rapid deployment and the business growth it can afford users islandwide.