tTech records $5.5-million net profit for third quarter

Managed IT services and consulting company tTech Limited is reporting an unaudited after-tax profit of $5.5 million for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, despite a 51.2 per cent decrease over the previous corresponding period.

The company also achieved revenue of $92.3 million, a 12.1 per cent decrease over the corresponding period in 2019, in which it recorded $105.1 million.

Meanwhile, expenses for the period totalled $89.8 million and earnings per share for the period under review stood at $0.05, a decrease when compared with the $0.11 recorded in the previous corresponding quarter.

According to tTech, despite delayed projects and reduced customer services due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, this remained a profitable quarter.

“Due to the ongoing work-from-home mandate, the risks associated with cybersecurity have increased. TTech used this opportunity to focus on reminding and educating the market of the risks associated with remote working, as well as providing education about some of the tools and technologies that can help to mitigate the risks, bolster IT security and foster business continuity,” said Christopher Reckord, chief executive officer, noting the efforts undertaken by the company during the quarter.

The company further indicated that it was able to successfully garner a number of new customers in the quarter, while managing service improvement projects for several existing customers.

“The pandemic has opened doors of opportunity for digitalisation and digital transformation among various industries and has become the biggest catalyst for change in the past few months. TTech was able to continue to deliver value to its customers over the quarter by facilitating infrastructure management outsourcing, where it became increasingly complex for those whose IT resources were stretched as a result of a growing demand for mission critical digital projects.”

In addition, tTech is set to launch its data protection and IT compliance service shortly. The Data Protection Bill, piloted by then Science, Energy and Technology Minister Fayval Williams, seeks to create, among others, new data protection standards for public authorities and private organisations.

The legislation also stipulates that the data collected must be accurate and, where necessary, kept up to date; must not be held for longer than is necessary for the original purpose; must be protected using appropriate technical and organisational measures; and be disposed of in accordance with the regulations.

Once the technology minister has appointed a date when the act will take effect, companies will have two years from the appointed date to be in compliance with the provisions under the Bill.