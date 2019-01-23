UK jobless rate dips to 44-year low
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain's unemployment rate has fallen to the lowest level in 44 years, official data showed yesterday, as the labour market shrugged off Brexit uncertainty.
The jobless rate — the proportion of the workforce that is unemployed — stood at 4.0 per cent in the three months to November, the lowest level since 1975, the Office for National Statistics said.
That marked a decline from 4.1 per cent in the three months to October, the ONS added in a statement, while expectations had been for no change.
Wages meanwhile grew at the fastest pace for a decade, in upbeat data published two months before Britain exits the European Union.
Average earnings including bonuses grew by 3.4 per cent in the three months to November from a year earlier, outstripping British inflation.
“The labour market is currently robust, holding up extremely well in the face of recent slower UK economic activity and heightened Brexit uncertainties,” said EY economist Howard Archer.
Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but markets remain fearful of the potential economic impact of a disorderly “no-deal” Brexit.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy