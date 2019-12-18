UK's new 'people's government' to boycott Davos

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Newly re-elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend next month's Davos summit, nor will he send any ministers, a Government source said yesterday.

The Conservative leader won a landslide victory in last week's general election, thanks to the support of many working class voters.

He is apparently wary of being seen spending days with the global business and political elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Our focus is on delivering for the people, not champagne with billionaires,” a source told the Daily Mail tabloid.

A Government source confirmed to AFP that neither the prime minister nor his ministers would attend.

Johnson campaigned for last week's election on a promise to get Britain out of the European Union on January 31, after years of political turmoil.

He has since pledged to lead a “people's government” that addresses voter concerns about public services, social justice and infrastructure.

Johnson attended Davos when he was London mayor.

He told the BBC in 2013 it was a “constellation of egos involving massive mutual orgies of adulation — but it is very important, because you do meet people here who you can encourage to invest”.

His predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May, did not attend this year's event due to the pressures of Brexit, but sent her trade minister.