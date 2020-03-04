United States construction spending up 1.8% in January to record level
WASHINGTON, USA (AP) — Spending on US construction projects rose to an all-time high in January, helped by substantial gains for home construction and government building projects.
The US Commerce Department said yesterday that construction spending increased 1.8 per cent in January, the most robust monthly rise in nearly two years, pushing total spending to a record, seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$1.37 trillion.
Spending on home construction jumped 2.1 per cent, the most substantial gain since August. The strength came from single-family home construction, which rose 2.7 per cent, while apartment building construction was unchanged.
Homebuilding has been seeing strong gains since the summer, as falling mortgage rates have helped to spur a rebound after more than a year of lagging activity.
Non-residential construction was up 0.8 per cent in January, with spending in the category that includes shopping centres and religious centres showing some of the most significant gains.
Spending on government building projects was 2.6 per cent, with spending by state and local governments rising 2 per cent to an all-time high while spending by the federal government was up 9.9 per cent to the highest level since May 2012.
After six quarters of declining activity in housing, residential construction has grown at solid rates for the past two quarters, with economists expecting that growth to continue this year.
The overall economy grew at a moderate 2.1 per cent annual rate in the final three months of last year. Still, analysts are concerned that the spreading coronavirus will depress US growth in the first part of this year because of disruptions to supply chains and cancellations of public events.
