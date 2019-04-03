US, China leading race for 5G wireless — survey

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States and China are in a virtual deadlock in the race for 5G, or fifth-generation wireless networks expected to unlock new services, an industry survey showed yesterday.

The report shows the United States has closed the gap with China in “readiness” for the ultrafast wireless systems and has more 5G deployments planned in 2019 than any other country.

The study for the wireless industry group CTIA and conducted by the research firm Analysys Mason showed the US moved ahead of South Korea in 5G readiness over the past year to a virtual tie with China, as a result of considerable investment in 5G systems.

CTIA president Meredith Attwell Baker said in a statement that the United States has made “impressive strides” in preparing for the new technology but that more is needed to maintain leadership.

“We can't be complacent as the 5G race has really just begun,” she said.

“We must redouble our efforts to combat the 5G ambitions and investments by China and others.”

Analysts expect 5G networks to play a crucial role in delivering data for autonomous vehicles, remote medicine and other services with heavy data usage.

US officials have sought to block Chinese firms such as Huawei from deploying 5G systems on national security grounds, raising concerns that this will slow the roll-out of high-speed networks.

Officials have also floated the idea of a government-backed 5G network which could be more secure against foreign espionage, an idea roundly opposed by the telecom industry.

According to the report, the US leads with 92 commercial 5G deployments planned for 2019 but noted that China's wireless operators are conducting “hundreds of large-scale 5G trials across the country”.

“China retains a significant infrastructure advantage,” the report said. “A recent study showed China with more than 14 wireless cell sites per 10,000 people, compared to 4.7 in the United States.”

The report said to maintain growth in 5G, the US needs to do more to allocate wireless spectrum, in some cases reassigning bands now used for other purposes.

According to the survey, South Korea ranked third in 5G readiness, followed by Japan, Britain and Italy.