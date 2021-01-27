US consumer confidence rebounds in January

WASHINGTON, USA (AP) — US consumer confidence rose in January as Americans became more optimistic about the future.

The Conference Board reported yesterday that its consumer confidence index increased to 89.3, a rebound from December when it dipped to 87.1.

The increase was fuelled by the board's rising expectations index, which measures perceptions about the future path of incomes, business and labour market conditions. The present situation index weakened further, however, reflecting concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19.

“The slow roll-out of the vaccines and the still-raging pandemic continue to depress consumer confidence despite the prospect of further fiscal aid and a brighter health situation,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics.

For January, the report showed that the views on current conditions weakened with the percentage of consumers who ranked business conditions as bad rising from 39.7 per cent to 42.8 per cent. Consumers' perceptions of the labour market also declined with the percentage of consumers saying that jobs are plentiful declining from 21 to 20.6 per cent, while those claiming jobs were hard to get rising from 22.9 to 23.8 per cent.

In terms of future prospects, the percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months increased from 29.5 per cent to 33.7 per cent.

The survey found that the number of people expecting to buy a home in the next six months improved to a reading of 7.2 per cent, up from 6 per cent in December. Economists took this increase as a good indication that sales of existing homes should show improvements in coming months.

Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said this increase indicates people are becoming more willing to move, once virus levels drop. “That could free up tight housing inventories, as an unusually high number of homeowners are choosing to stay in their homes during the pandemic,” he said.