US homes sales rise 2.4% in August

SILVER SPRING, USA (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 2.4 per cent in August to its highest level since 2006, as the housing market recovers from a widespread shutdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said yesterday that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of six million homes sold last month. Sales are up 10.5 per cent from a year ago

It's the third-straight gain for sales of existing homes following big, consecutive declines in March, April and May.

The median price for an existing single-family home reached US$315,000 in August, up 11.7 per cent from August 2019.