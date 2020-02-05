US manufacturing rises in January, ending decline: ISM

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US manufacturing picked up in January for the first time since July, beating analyst predictions of further contraction thanks to growth in key sectors, an industry survey released yesterday said.

Manufacturing had been on a five-month decline in the United States fuelled by concerns over global growth and the trade war between Washington and China, according to monthly statistics released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

Analysts had expected the index to continue its contraction in January, but ISM reported the monthly manufacturing index instead rose to 50.9 per cent, with growth in food, beverage, and tobacco products followed by computers and electronic products propelling the increase.

Any reading below 50 per cent indicates manufacturing activity is slowing.

“Global trade remains a cross-industry issue, but many respondents were positive for the first time in several months,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's manufacturing survey.

In total, eight of the 18 industries surveyed by ISM showed growth, while employment and the price index both showed a slight increase of around one-and-a-half percentage points.

The report marked a reversal from December, which saw the index plunge nearly six points, and new orders drop again — both falling to their lowest points since April 2009.

In January, the US resolved both of its major trade disputes, reaching an initial trade agreement with China that set the stage for an easing of tariffs on US industries.

Washington also inked a new deal with Mexico and Canada, ending long-running negotiations and removing another uncertainty for companies.

But analysts were mixed over whether the positive report was a blip or a genuine upswing.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist for High Frequency Economics, said the report was “likely in response to an easing of trade tensions.

We expect the upcoming non-manufacturing ISM index to remain comfortably over 50,” she said.

But Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics warned that the spread of the novel coronavirus in China — which has spurred border and industry closures — could torpedo growth in February.

“We have to expect a setback next month as demand from China drops and supply chains are interrupted,” he wrote in a note.