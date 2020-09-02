US stocks start September off with more gains, led by tech

WALL STREET, New York — Wall Street kicked off September with another set of milestones yesterday, as an afternoon rally carried the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite to all-time highs.

The S&P 500 bounced back from a modest loss in the early going to finish 0.8 per cent higher a day after the benchmark index wrapped up its fifth monthly gain in a row. More strength in technology stocks and solid gains in retailers and other companies that rely on consumers offset declines in health care companies and elsewhere in the market. Treasury yields fell.

Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, said stocks “have fast become a buy high, sell higher market — and for good reason”.

“This has largely been a technology-driven market, and as tech goes so will the broad index,” he said.

The S&P 500 gained 26.34 points to 3,526.65. The index set several new highs last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from an early, 139-point skid, climbing 215.61 points, or 0.8 per cent to 28,645.66.

The Nasdaq composite rose 164.21 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 11,939.67. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks also bounced back from a sluggish start, adding 16.71 points (or 1.1 per cent) to 1,578.58.

The stock market has continued its remarkable turnaround since plunging by nearly 34 per cent early this year, as the coronavirus pandemic knocked the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 closed out August with a seven per cent gain — its best showing since April — and is now up 9.2 per cent this year, while the tech-driven rally has powered the Nasdaq to a gain of more than 33 per cent.

Encouraging data as broad swaths of the economy have reopened this summer have helped stoke investor optimism about a recovery. The question is whether that's going to be enough to keep the market moving higher when so much uncertainty remains about the pandemic's lasting impact on companies and consumers.

Whether the market can sustain its upward trajectory in September, traditionally the worst month for stocks, will depend on how several potentially market-moving variables play out the next few months.

Traders have been favouring technology stocks as the pandemic has dragged on, forcing millions of people to rely more than ever on Internet-connected devices and online services for work, homeschooling and communication.

Apple climbed four per cent. It's up more than 82 per cent this year. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications soared 40.8 per cent a day after the now-ubiquitous videoconferencing service reported another quarter of explosive growth.

Walmart was among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 as investors welcomed news of the retail giant's debut later this month of a service offering members same-day delivery, fuel discounts and other perks. The stock rose 6.3 per cent.