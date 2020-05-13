Use of express clearance process now mandatory

T he Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is advising all importers that, as of May 11, 2020, it will be mandatory to use the express clearance process (ECP) for the processing and clearance of all personal shipments below US$5,000 (to include cost, insurance & freight (CIF), in keeping with the agency's thrust to further increase efficiency, and improve its service delivery to its customers.

EXPRESS CARGO CLEARANCE PROCESS

Importers should authorise their clearing agents (consolidators, freight forwarders, customs brokers, warehouse 0perators) to prepare, submit and pay for a simplified declaration (IMS4). The clearing agent can then complete the entire customs clearance formalities, including the delivery of the cargo/goods to the consignee, upon request.

BENEFITS OF ECP

Importers/consignees, and declarants will spend significantly less time at the ports.

A simplified declaration is submitted in advance to customs, which results in speedier processing.

Agents and customs brokers can pay immediately upon submission from their offices, using the advance deposit payment option.

Authorised agents or representatives can satisfy all customs formalities, including paying duties and clearing shipments for their clients.

The JCA also takes this opportunity to encourage customers to utilise its online channels, such as live chat and its customer relationship and feedback platform, located on its website: www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports.

They may also email customer service representatives at public.relations@jca.gov.jm and quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or telephone 876-922-5140-8.

The agency remains fully committed to serving stakeholders and the country.