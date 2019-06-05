Venturing into real estate investing

The average investor wants a solid investment with attractive returns, and investing in real estate has the potential to check these boxes.

Real estate not only offers the opportunity for capital gains as the property appreciates in value and cash flow through rental income, it can also serve as an hedge against inflation over the long term as property values tend to rise along with the general level of prices and economic growth.

Furthermore, it can offer diversification benefits as real estate values do not tend to move in line with other financial assets over time. Besides, real estate investing has been around for a long time, pre-dating most modern stock markets, and represents one of the five basic asset classes that every investor should seriously consider adding to his or her investment portfolio.

What is real estate investing?

Real estate investment refers to purchasing, managing and selling property for the sole purpose of generating income, rather than as a primary residence. For many people, owning a property is often driven by the need for psychological and financial security, as on the most basic level it provides us with a sense of security and accomplishment to own a home rather than paying rent. However, there are benefits to owning real estate outside of the need for a place to call home. One can invest in real estate in the same way one would any other financial asset, such as stocks and bonds, for the income and gains from increases in the value of the asset.

What Are the Benefits of Investing in Real Estate?

Let us explore the two main ways one can make money by investing in real estate:

Rental Income: this type of real estate investment focuses on owning and operating real estate property, such as an apartment building, office building, house, etc, to generate a stream of cash from the periodic payment of income from tenants through rental. The type of rental that is offered, be it seasonal, short term, or long term, would determine the frequency of the cash flow.

Capital appreciation: In this case, the property owned increases in value due to several factors including increased demand for properties in that area, higher construction costs and improvements on the property. The property may then be sold for the profit; which is the sale price minus the purchase price and transaction costs. Additionally, the property could increase in value due to upgrades to the property or surrounding areas, that make it more attractive to potential buyers or renters. Purchasing and holding land would be a good example of investing in real estate solely for the capital appreciation. However, often real estate investment is done with the view to both generate rental or lease income and for any increase in the value of the property over time.

How Can You Invest in

There are two main options available to those interested in investing in real estate — the traditional and non-traditional approach. The 'traditional' approach involves buying and owning real estate which is then rented by the individual to generate income. Another conventional approach to real estate investing is 'flipping' properties. This comprises buying property with the aim of renovating and reselling at a profit.

Using these traditional methods often require a large upfront cost which is usually funded with debt. On the other hand, the 'non-traditional' form of real estate investing presents a convenient and more affordable way of owning real estate. This form of investing is inclusive of investing in real estate funds and real estate investment trusts (REIT). This non-traditional approach allows you to reap the benefits of real estate investing without direct ownership in the property while also allowing you to avoid some of the larger attendant costs of owning real estate.

What's more, investing in a real estate fund or through a REIT allows you to not only share the income, costs and risks associated with real estate investing, you also benefit from owning a diversified mix of properties such as apartments, houses, condos, commercial building, etc, without the hassle. This is due to the fund or REIT being managed by a manager who is responsible for the operations, maintenance, and advertisement of the properties at a fee.

Why Invest in Real

Engaging in real estate investment, by traditional or non-traditional means, provides an opportunity for one to diversify their income with an ongoing stream of cash and an asset that could appreciate. The real estate market is widely expected to perform well over the near term due to recent policy changes and the improving outlook for the economy.

Both the Government and the Bank of Jamaica have implemented policies that will make it easier for the average Jamaican to buy/own and sell properties. The Government has cut taxes that have reduced the transaction costs associated with property acquisition and sale. The Bank of Jamaica has made adjustments that have increased the supply of loanable funds and have made the cost of borrowing (the interest rate) affordable and more accessible to those who want to borrow to purchase real estate.

Importantly, as the economy improves, and more people become employed and incomes increase, both the demand for rental properties and outright purchases will expand. Whether it is through a traditional or an unconventional means, real estate is a solid asset to add to one's portfolio as it has the potential to generate a continuous stream of income and increase in value over time.

— Jamilia Jalaalwalikraam is an NCB Capital Markets junior research analyst