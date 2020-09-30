Victoria Mutual to stage its first Diaspora web-expo

The Victoria Mutual (VM) Group will be looking to spread “happiness” across the Jamaican Diaspora with the staging of its virtual VM Diaspora web-expo to be held on October 3, 17 and 31.

The event promises to provide participants with insights on wealth creation opportunities and practical advice on how to achieve their dreams of acquiring real estate in Jamaica from presentations by VM Wealth Management and VM Property Services. Housing developments to be featured include Stonebrook Manor, Surreal at the Sugar Mills, Dream 36, Pyramid Pointe, Out of the Blue and Moorland Development.

According to Leighton Smith, chief representative officer for Victoria Mutual in the diaspora, participants are in for a real treat.

“We had our first online staging in July, primarily for our local target audience in Jamaica but recognised the strong need to engage our fellow Jamaicans who are living overseas who also have a goal of one day owning a home in Jamaica, and to realise financial stability. Through our overseas representative offices in the United States and United Kingdom, we continue to make strides, and this web-expo is another arm for reaching even more persons.”

“Now, more than ever, we want to equip our members and the wider Jamaican Diaspora with the knowledge they need to make the best investment decisions possible in Jamaica by exploring what exists and how to achieve them,” he continued.

Additionally, VM Building Society Operations Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Reid indicated that the expo falls in line with the company's mandate to help Jamaicans achieve financial wellness.

“These are certainly unique times, but our mission continues. We have adapted and have created an awesome virtual experience to assist our members and as we continue to execute on our commitment to deliver life-changing financial education and the best products and services in the most convenient ways,” Reid emphasised.

The event will be streamed via Zoom and will also allow participants to engage housing developers in break-out rooms to get details on new and existing developments.

Victoria Mutual's partners for this series are the National Housing Trust, National Land Agency and the Jamaica Stock Exchange. To be a part of this event, you can register at: https://bit.ly/vmdiaspora.